July 27 Marston's Plc :

* Have continued to make progress in line with our expectations

* In destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 42 week period were 2.5 pct ahead of last year

* In most recent 16 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 pct despite anticipated adverse impact of Euro 2016 football tournament

* Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 22 pub restaurants and bars in current financial year in addition to six lodges

* We have not seen any discernible impact on trading to date