BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Marston's Plc :
* Have continued to make progress in line with our expectations
* In destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 42 week period were 2.5 pct ahead of last year
* In most recent 16 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 pct despite anticipated adverse impact of Euro 2016 football tournament
* Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 22 pub restaurants and bars in current financial year in addition to six lodges
* We have not seen any discernible impact on trading to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co