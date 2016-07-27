July 27 Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management at 30 June 2016 were 30.6 billion pounds ($40.21 billion), up 4.8 percent from 29.2 billion pounds at Dec. 31 2015

* Underlying profit before tax* decreased 5.1 percent from 37.2 million pounds to 35.3 million pounds in first six months of 2016

* Net inflows were 259 million pounds in first half of 2016

* Net organic growth of 0.3 billion pounds for first half represents an underlying annualised rate of net organic growth of 2.5 percent

* Says remains alert to acquisition opportunities that fit with culture and philosophy