Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :
* Previously announced revaluation of portfolio as of June 30 has resulted in revaluation gains of around 95 million euros ($104.42 million) Source text - bit.ly/2a784cC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.