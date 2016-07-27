BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 Assetus SA :
* Q2 net profit 51,396 zlotys ($12,954) versus 160,856 zlotys year ago
* Q2 revenue 4.6 million zlotys versus 3.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9677 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
* Says it will repurchase up to 130,000 shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 22