BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Air France-KLM CFO in call with analysts:
* says confident can deliver further unit cost reduction over the next quarters
* says not seen any change to pricing behaviour in industry following Brexit vote
* says expects to be able to close Servair transaction in Oct or Nov Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.