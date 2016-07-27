BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :
* PSI Group had 6 pct lower sales of 85.1 million euros ($93.58 million) (June 30, 2015: 90.5 million euros) in first six months of 2016
* H1 EBIT increased by 12 pct to 4.5 million euros (June 30 June 2015, adjusted: 4.0 million euros), group net result was, as in previous year 2.4 million euros
* Order backlog on June 30, 2016 was, at 144 million euros, 10 pct above level of previous year (30 June 2015: 131 million euros)
* Broner Metals, located near London, primarily handles us dollar contracts, while personnel expenses are paid in british pounds, a weakened currency
* Does not expect any negative effects from Brexit decision in short term
* In mid term PSI expects a further growing demand in fields of information security in energy and production networks, decentralised energy supply and industry 4.0.
* PSI board is optimistic for second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.