July 27 Coca-Cola Co :

* Bottlers sign new letters of intent for territories in two states

* Financial terms are not being disclosed

* Announces continued progress with North American refranchising initiative

* National product supply group to add two members, including newly formed regional group that will encompass much of Midwest

* Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company of North Carolina expects to add territory in Sanford, N.C.

* Agreements announced are part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's North American territories by end of 2017

* Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Yakima, Wash, expects to add territory in Moses Lake, Wash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: