July 27 Eli Lilly And Co

* On July 27, John Lechleiter announced retirement as president and chief executive officer

* Lechleiter will also retire as chairman and a member of board of directors, effective may 31, 2017

* Board elected David Ricks as president and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)