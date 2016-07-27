CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma sciences to sell first aid products division for approximately $12.2 million
* Terms of agreement call for an immediate payment at closing to derma sciences of $9.5 million in cash
* Derma sciences will hold a note payable of approximately $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)