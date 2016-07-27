Swisscom again gets Swiss universal service mandate
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.
July 27 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* H1 net profit 12.1 million euros ($13.30 million) versus 22.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 292.9 million euros versus 305.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources