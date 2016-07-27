CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Epiq Systems Inc
* Transaction valued at approximately $1 billion
* Deal for total value of approximately $1 billion including assumed debt obligations
* Epiq systems reaches agreement to be acquired for $16.50 per share by omers private equity and harvest partners
* Epiq board of directors unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)