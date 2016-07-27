July 27 Exelon Corp

* Constellation acquiring retail electricity and natural gas business from Conedison Solutions

* Terms of agreement were not released

* Conedison Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas business will operate under constellation brand after a post-closing transition period

* Residential and commercial customers of Conedison Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas business to experience no disruption from deal