CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter presents new evidence demonstrating REVACLEAR Dialyzer associated with lower drug use during hemodialysis
* Study of 37,500 hemodialysis patient records provides data on potential to reduce ESA use without impacting IV iron use or hemoglobin levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)