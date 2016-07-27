July 27 Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Reports qtrly earnings per common unit attributable to Nextera Energy Partners LP $0.19

* Nextera Energy Partners LP qtrly operating revenues $171 million versus $125 million

* Nextera Energy Partners LP continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through 2020

* Nextera Energy Partners LP now expects 2016 run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $670 million to $760 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $195.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased quarterly distribution to $0.33 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: