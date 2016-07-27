July 27 Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv

* Qtrly comparable revenues grew 9.1 pct for Q2 of 2016

* Comparable earnings per share reached ps. 1.06 in Q2

* Qtrly comparable total revenues grew 9.1 pct to ps. 38,536 million

* Qtrly reported earnings per share ps. 0.97 (ps. 9.65 per ads) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: