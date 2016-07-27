July 27 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Announces a 5-to-1 reverse stock split of company's common shares and a change in par value

* Stock split will reduce number of outstanding common shares from 529.7 million shares to approximately 106 million shares

* Common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on nasdaq, as of opening of trading on monday, august 1, 2016