July 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Colombia's banking system outlook revised to negative as low oil weighs, business volumes slow

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Rating reflecting expectation business volumes will slow and asset risks will rise as low oil prices continue to weigh on economy

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Resulting decline in profitability will reduce banks' capacity to bolster weak capital levels through retained earnings

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Though banks have prepared to manage rise in loan delinquencies by building up reserves, capital remains weakness Source - bit.ly/2ahlZfR