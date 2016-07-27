BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Colombia's banking system outlook revised to negative as low oil weighs, business volumes slow
* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Rating reflecting expectation business volumes will slow and asset risks will rise as low oil prices continue to weigh on economy
* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Resulting decline in profitability will reduce banks' capacity to bolster weak capital levels through retained earnings
* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Though banks have prepared to manage rise in loan delinquencies by building up reserves, capital remains weakness Source - bit.ly/2ahlZfR (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.