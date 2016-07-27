BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Says acquired through its Brazilian sub-holding Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Holding, the entire corporate capital of BRZ Gestao de Patrimonio
* Says the transaction involves a purchase price of around 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million) and a mechanism of price adjustment depending on future results Source text for Eikon:
