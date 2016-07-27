UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
July 27 United Bank For Africa Plc :
* Says is aware of on-going media speculation linking the co to recent events in Turkey
* Says that in light of this the co believe it is necessary to categorically state that UBA has no involvement in or connection to these accusations, which are clearly false Source: bit.ly/2aep4Qo Further company coverage:
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
May 19 Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co Ltd