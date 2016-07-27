July 27 Coca-Cola Co

* Consumer environment weakening in China, wholesalers are adjusting to lower expected sales growth and bringing down inventory levels

* Expect China operations to remain under pressure for rest of year

* "focusing on better execution particularly in second tier and rural areas in China , upping the game in terms of affordable offerings"

* Executive- "believe the Argentinian government is taking the right steps to secure its economic recovery"

* On conf call- weakening demand in certain large emerging and developing markets impacted volume in Q2

* On conf call- not expecting a material improvement in conditions in remainder of year

* Volume deceleration in Q2 was concentrated in a number of markets with macroeconomic challenges such as China, Argentina, Venezuela

* Volume deceleration in Q2 was concentrated in a number of markets with macroeconomic challenges such as China, Argentina, Venezuela

* Executive- think challenges in Brazil will continue through remainder of the year