July 27 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says unit Oramed Ltd. entered into a General Technical Agreement with Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd - SEC Filing

* Says subsidiary will pay Premas amount of up to $4.3 million that will be paid over the term of the engagement Source - bit.ly/2adJZ2L Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)