BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 Eurazeo :
* H1 2016 economic revenue: 1,869.9 million euros ($2.05 billion) or +6.4 pct on a constant Eurazeo scope basis
* H1 adjusted EBIT 89.6 million euros versus 79.8 million euros year ago
* NAV per share: 68.1 euros as of June 30, 2016
* H1 net income attributable to owners of the company: 73.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.