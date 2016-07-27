July 27 Mercialys SA :

* H1 growth in invoiced rents: +14.0 pct to 91.9 million euros ($101.03 million)

* H1 sustained growth in FFO: +3.3 pct to 58.7 million euros

* H1 net rental income 87.1 million euros versus 77.2 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth

* Payment of an interim dividend of 0.43 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)