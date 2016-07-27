July 27 Copart Inc:

* On July 21, 2016, Copart Inc entered into a second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Second amendment provides for increase in secured revolving credit commitments by $500.0 million

* Second amendment to credit agreement provides for extension of termination date of revolving credit facility from March 15, 2021 to July 21, 2021

* Increase in secured revolving credit commitments brings principal amount of revolving credit commitments under credit agreement to $850.0 million