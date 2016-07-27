BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Lam Research
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)
July 27 Copart Inc:
* On July 21, 2016, Copart Inc entered into a second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Second amendment provides for increase in secured revolving credit commitments by $500.0 million
* Second amendment to credit agreement provides for extension of termination date of revolving credit facility from March 15, 2021 to July 21, 2021
* Increase in secured revolving credit commitments brings principal amount of revolving credit commitments under credit agreement to $850.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2abFvzJ) Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report