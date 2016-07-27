BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 Coface Sa :
* H1 turnover at 717 million euros, down 5.7 pct versus H1-2015
* H1 net income (group share) down at 26 million euros, of which 3 million in Q2
* H1 net combined ratio at 92.2 pct
* Coface reiterates its expectation of a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for full-year 2016
* Remains cautious overall for 2016
* H1 operating income 51.8 million euros versus 102.6 million euros year ago
* An exceptional dividend of 0.06 euros per share proposed for 2016
* H1 solvency remains strong at 155 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.