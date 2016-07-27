Euro zone current account surplus eases from record high
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
July 27 Inmobiliaria Colonial :
* H1 recurring EBITDA 109 million euros ($119.78 million), up 36 percent versus year ago
* H1 net sales 137.0 million euros versus 111.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 229.6 million euros versus 202.4 million euros year ago
* EPRA NAV 6.8 euros per share at end-June
* Total occupancy rate 97 percent at end-June versus 88 percent year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
* Shares rise as high as 77.85 rupees vs IPO issue price of 60