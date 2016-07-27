BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 (Reuters) -
* SABMiller Plc management has asked employees to stop work on integrating operations with that of Anheuser-Busch InBev- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2axANbS
Further company coverage: [SAB.L ABI.BR] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.