Euro zone current account surplus eases from record high
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
July 27 Societe De Tayninh SA :
* H1 net loss at 54,145 euros ($59,499.94) Source text: bit.ly/2auHjlq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
* Shares rise as high as 77.85 rupees vs IPO issue price of 60