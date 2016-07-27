July 27 SmartFinancial Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 3.96 percent in Q1 2016 to 4.16 percent in the second quarter of 2016

* Net interest income totaled $9.6 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to $9.1 million in Q1 of 2016