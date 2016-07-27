July 27 Infinera Corp

* Infinera Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Non-GAAP net income for quarter was $0.21 per diluted share

* GAAP revenue for quarter was $258.8 million compared to $244.8 million in Q1

* Non-GAAP revenue for quarter was $259.0 million compared to $245.0 million in Q1

* GAAP net income for quarter was $0.08 per diluted share