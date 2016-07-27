July 27 Alliant Energy Corp :

* Says will invest approximately $1 billion to expand its wind energy operations in Iowa

* Says co's Iowa utility is seeking regulatory approval to expand its whispering willow wind farm in Franklin County

* Says five-year project will add up to 500 megawatts of clean energy