July 27 Vectura Group Plc :
* Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)
* Vectura has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GSK claiming infringement of
Vectura's U.S. patents in Delaware district court
* Continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable solution in order to avoid costs
and potential uncertainty over royalties that have, up to now, been subject to a cap of 13 mln
stg per calendar year
* Separate licence agreement with GSK relating to legacy Skyepharma dry powder formulation
technology used in Ellipta products is unaffected
* Despite notification from GSK, directors believe that revenues for current financial year
ending December 2016 remain in line with current expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: