UPDATE 1-State Bank of India Q4 profit more than doubles, bad loan ratio falls
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
July 27 Storagevault Canada Inc :
* Storagevault Canada Inc announces $35 million bought deal offering of common shares
* Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 41.2 million common shares to a syndicate of underwriters
* Shares will be offered at a price of $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
May 19 WHA Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest developer of warehouses and industrial estates, says: