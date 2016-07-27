CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp :
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp enters into purchase agreement with Due South Energy Ltd
* Will acquire an interest in one advanced and several potential renewable energy projects located in Africa and Middle East
* Will issue 2 million common shares in capital of Corporation to Due South at closing of acquisition
* Following completion of deal, current CEO of Due South, Steven Edwards will become president of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.