CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Healthways Inc
* Says has signed a definitive agreement to sell its total population health services (TPHS) business to Sharecare, Inc.
* Healthways will pay Sharecare $25 mln at closing to fund expected negative cash flow for 12-month period following closing
* Healthways inc says expects to complete a restructuring of its corporate support infrastructure by end of 2016
* Healthways inc says sale also includes healthways' two emerging solutions businesses, blue zones project by healthways and dr. Ornish's program for reversing heart disease
* Sharecare will issue to healthways an equity right convertible into up to $30 million of sharecare common stock at valuation implied in most recent financing
* Following close of transaction and corporate restructuring, expects to end 2016 with annualized revenue greater than $500 million
* Says currently working with its senior lenders to recalibrate covenants and conditions under its credit agreement
* Given impact of pending transaction and restructuring of corporate support infrastructure, withdrawing previous financial guidance for 2016
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.