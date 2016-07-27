CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Student Transportation Inc :
* Student Transportation Inc announces c$85 million bought deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund redemption of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on June 30,2018
* To sell c$85 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.