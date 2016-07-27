July 27 Facebook Inc
* "anticipate ad load on Facebook will continue to grow
modestly over next 12 months " - Conf call
* "tightening our expense guidance range " - Conf call
* "anticipate full year 2016 capital expenditures will be
about $4.5 billion as we invest to support rapid growth of our
business" - Conf call
* "expect full year 2016 amortization expenses to be
approximately $700 million to $800 million" - Conf call
* "anticipate that our total non-gaap expenses will grow in
the range of 45% to 50%, narrowed from our prior range of 45% to
55%" - Conf call
* "do expect that ad load will be as less significant factor
driving overall growth especially after mid-2017"- Conf call
* " anticipate lower advertising revenue growth rates in
each successive quarter in 2016 " - Conf call
* "expect that full year 2016 total gaap expense growth will
be about 30% to 35%, narrowed from our prior range of 30% to 40%
" - Conf call
* "we're doing a partnership with the NBA to stream some us
men's Olympic team games in the next couple of weeks"- Conf call
* CEO- "I am enjoying pokemon go" - Conf call
