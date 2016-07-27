July 28 Moody's Confirms Anthem's And Cigna's
Ratings Following Doj Lawsuit
* If merger with anthem is ultimately approved, moody's
expects that cigna's ifs and debt ratings will be downgraded
* Outlook on anthem's ratings has been changed to negative
while the outlook on cigna's ratings has been changed to stable.
*
* Insurance financial strength ratings of anthem's and
cigna's operating subsidiaries have also been confirmed
* Rating reflects moody's opinion that it is fairly unlikely
that merger will be completed despite challenge to the doj
lawsuit
(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan)