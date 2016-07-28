July 28 Siltronic AG
* Q2 EBITDA at 35.1 million euros versus 23.6 million euros
in Q1
* If post-Brexit eur/jpy exchange rate prevails, the cost of
hedging is likely to increase to approximately 20 million euros
to 25 million euros
* Hedging losses will still be considerably lower than in
the previous year
* Maintains its forecast that sales will decline
year-on-year in the low to mid single-digit percentage range
* Expects ROCE to be in the low to mid single-digit
percentage range versus previous forecast for mid single-digit
percentage range
* Q2 sales up 4 percent vs Q1 at 229.6 million euros
* Q2 net result 0.9 million eur versus year-earlier loss of
7 million
