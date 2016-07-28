BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Concludes contract with ge capital for acquisition of 99.99 pct interest in GE Capital Interbanca SpA for 160 million euros ($177.04 million)
* The acquisition does not involve a share capital increase
* The transaction involves 99.99 pct of the shares in GE Capital Interbanca, including the companies operating in the factoring, financial lease, operating lease, and lending segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
