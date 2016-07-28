July 28 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: 2nd quarter and half year 2016 unaudited results

* Cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2016 was $2.3 billion, which included negative working capital movements of $2.5 billion

* Q2 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 78 pct versus Q2 2015

* LNG sales volumes of 14.25 million tonnes for Q2 2016 were 52 pct higher than for same quarter a year ago, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio after acquisition of bg

* Oil products sales volumes for q2 2016 were 1 pct higher than for q2 2015

* Chemicals sales volumes for q2 2016 decreased by 2% compared with same quarter a year ago

* Q2 earnings excluding identified items were hurt by decline in oil, gas and lng prices, depreciation step-up resulting from BG deal

* CEO Ben Van Beurden says firmly on track to deliver a $40 billion underlying operating cost run rate at end of 2016

* Company compiled analyst estimates

* Q2 integrated gas earnings included a net gain of $114 million

* Q2 upstream earnings included a net charge of $649 million

* Impact of BG on Q2 2016 production was an increase of 768 thousand boe/d.

* Q2 integrated gas earnings excluding identified items were $868 million compared with $1,403 million a year ago

* Compared with q3 2015, integrated gas earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 15 thousand boe/d associated with impact of maintenance

* Q2 upstream earnings excluding identified items were a loss of $1,325 million compared with a loss of $469 million a year ago

* Q2 downstream earnings excluding identified items were $1,816 million compared with $2,961 million for q2 2015

* Oil products refining & trading earnings excluding identified items were $459 million in q2 2016 compared with $1,313 million

* As a result of divestments in denmark, norway and france, oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 200 thousand barrels per day compared with q3 2015

* Upstream - around $3 billion per annum for every $10 per barrel movement in brent

* Q2 2016 ccs earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.0 billion compared with $3.8 billion

* A q2 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share ("ads")

* Gearing at end of q2 2016 was 28.1% versus 12.7% at end of q2 2015

* Royal Dutch Shell's Q2 2016 ccs earnings attributable to shareholders were $0.2 billion compared with $3.4 billion for same quarter a year ago.

* Oil and gas production for q2 2016 was 3,508 thousand boe/d, an increase of 28%

* Q2 downstream earnings included a net charge of $99 million

* Q2 corporate results and non-controlling interest included a net charge of $172 million

* Compared with q3 2015, upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 35 thousand boe/d associated with sabotage incidents and repairs in nigeria

* Upstream earnings could be further impacted if security conditions continue to deteriorate

* Refinery availability is expected to marginally increase in q3 2016 as a result of lower planned maintenance compared with same period a year ago

* Chemicals earnings excluding identified items were $248 million in q2 2016 compared with $563 million

* Compared with q3 2015, bg purchase price allocation is expected to increase depreciation by up to $0.3 billion

* Integrated gas - Around $2 billion per annum for every $10 per barrel movement in brent

ceo ben van beurden says lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across business, particularly in upstream.