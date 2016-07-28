July 28 Paypoint Plc :
* Overall trading for Q1 remains in line with our
expectations - CEO
* Performance2 for q1 transactions increased to 172.8
million, up 1 pct, excluding transactions for online payments
business
* Says bill and general transactions were 5 pct lower than
last year primarily due to reduced levels of energy consumption
in quarter
* Says net cash at 30 June was £74million 4, compared to £81
million 4 at 31 March 2016
* Revenue increased to £51 million, up 3 pct, and net
revenue 3 increased to £29 million, up 8 pct, excluding online
payments business
* Says top-ups decreased 17.3 pct from last year as a result
of decline in top-ups other than e-money in quarter
* Says business processed 16.0 million bill payments in
period, up 10 pct on last year
