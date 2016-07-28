BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Countryside Properties Plc :
* "While it remains too early to tell what longer term impact of EU referendum on consumers may be, demand for housing remains strong" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :