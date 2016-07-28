BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Crcam Loire Haute-loire :
* H1 consolidated net banking income of 232.2 million euros, up 3.7 pct
* H1 consolidated gross operating income of 108.7 million euros, up 10.6 pct
* H1 consolidated net income group share of 69.4 million euros, up 25.8 pct
* At end of May, liquidity Basel III ratio at short term reached 108 pct
* As of March 31, Basel III solvency ratio is 23.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :