BRIEF-UAE's Methaq Takaful Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 5.6 million dirhams versus loss of 5.5 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
July 27 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Announces agreements to sell a portion of parkway place
* Gross sale price for transaction will be determined based on capitalization rate applied to annual minimum rent payable
* Transaction is expected to close during q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago