BRIEF-UAE's Methaq Takaful Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 5.6 million dirhams versus loss of 5.5 million dirhams year ago
July 28 Partners Group :
* Partners Group to invest over usd 200 mln as majority shareholder in development of taiwanese solar power platform
* Platform has entered into an agreement with sinogreenergy to develop portfolio of up to 550mw of solar power plants across taiwan
* Platform has entered into an agreement with sinogreenergy to develop portfolio of up to 550mw of solar power plants across taiwan

* Agreed to invest over $200 million as controlling shareholder in taiwanese solar power development on behalf of its clients.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago