BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Halcon Resources Corp files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing
* Halcon Resources Corp lists assets in range of $1 billion-$10 billion and liabilities in range of $1 billion-$10 billion - court filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information