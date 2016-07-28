BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* Has received a non-target letter from the American Department Of Justice (DOJ)
* This confirms that TKB meets the criteria of category 3 of the US program for streamlining the tax dispute Switzerland / Usa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :