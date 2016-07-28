July 28 UCB Sa :
* Financial outlook 2016 confirmed
* H1 gross profit increased to 1.45 billion euros ($497.93
million) (+6 pct, +4 pct cer)
* H1 revenue and net sales increased to 2.0 billion
euros(+5 pct; +5 pct cer) and 1.9 billion euros(+10 pct; +9 pct
cer) respectively driven by continued core product growth
* H1 underlying profitability -recurring EBITDA- reached 549
million euros (+18 pct; +11 pct cer)
* H1 profit of group was 316 million euros(+9 pct; 0 pct
cer) of which 300 million euros is attributable to UCB
shareholders and 16 million euros to non-controlling interests
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)