BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Euronext NV :
* Q2 resilient revenue: 1.7 pct increase compared to Q2 2015, to 132.3 million euros (Q2 2015: 130.1 million euros)
* Q2 significant increase in EBITDA margin: 58.7 pct (Q2 2015: 53.9 pct)
* Net profit for Q2 2016 was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 72 pct compared to same quarter last year (Q2 2015: 28.7 million euros)
* Q2 third party revenue 132.3 million euros vs 130.1 million a year ago
* Basic EPS of 0.71 euro, up 73 pct compared to 0.41 euro in Q2 2015
* Euronext's core business revenue will grow by a 2 pct CAGR over 2015 - 2019 period
* For 2015-19, the six new growth initiatives will bring about 70 million euros of additional revenue
* Group revenue will grow by a CAGR of 5 pct over 2015-19
* Euronext's ebitda margin is expected to range between 61 pct and 63 pct by 2019 Source text for Eikon:
